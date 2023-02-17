Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $278.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,395. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

