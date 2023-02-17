Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $144.00 at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $188.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

