Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

