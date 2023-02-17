Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,090 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Allegion worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

