Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 527,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLP. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. 364,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,914. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

