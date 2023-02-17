AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.70.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 94.46%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.