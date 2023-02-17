Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance
Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124,310.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
