Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.73. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

