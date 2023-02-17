Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.