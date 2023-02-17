Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 188 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEN opened at $99.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

