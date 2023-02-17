Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,072 shares of company stock worth $59,506,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

