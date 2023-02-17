Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 628,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

