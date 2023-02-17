American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,078 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

