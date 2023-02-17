American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. American Power Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,832 shares trading hands.

American Power Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

American Power Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.