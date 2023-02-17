Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Short Interest Update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,862. Amgen has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

