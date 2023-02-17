Amp Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.53 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Amp has a total market cap of $175.09 million and $6.53 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Amp has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Amp Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
