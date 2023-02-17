Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.16)-$(0.11) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $283-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.90 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Amplitude has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $22.06.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

