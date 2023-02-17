Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.85 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $192.57. 274,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after buying an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.57.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

