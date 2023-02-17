Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $251.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.57.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

