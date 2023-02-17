Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.57.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

ADI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.77. The stock had a trading volume of 500,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $160.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

