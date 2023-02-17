Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $70.50

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $262,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 176,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Ameresco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 496,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 66,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

