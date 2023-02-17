Analysts Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $56.50

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:CCS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Century Communities by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Century Communities by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 220,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 127,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

