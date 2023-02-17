Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) PT at $21.98

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

EDP Renováveis Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

