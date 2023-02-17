Analysts Set Expectations for Roblox Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roblox in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Roblox Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.