Analyzing Dominari (DOMH) and Its Peers

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominari and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.01 Dominari Competitors $1.58 billion $62.77 million -9.94

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 46 689 1269 26 2.63

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dominari and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -245.33% -12.01% -6.93%

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

