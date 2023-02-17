Analyzing Hyve Group (ITEGY) & Its Rivals

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hyve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyve Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 739 3841 5967 102 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.13%. Given Hyve Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.10 billion $87.19 million 1,081.31

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyve Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -5.62% -21.38% -2.88%

Summary

Hyve Group competitors beat Hyve Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

