Analyzing Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 5 1 0 2.17 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.82 -$88.94 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.92 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.41

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats FAT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

