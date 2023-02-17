AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. 52,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,640. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also

