Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Andersons Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after purchasing an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,110,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

