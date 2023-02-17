Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.
Andersons Stock Performance
Andersons stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Andersons Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.
