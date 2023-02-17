Anomaly Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 12.3% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $229,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.30.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $168.82. The company had a trading volume of 888,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,825. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

