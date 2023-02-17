Anomaly Capital Management LP Makes New $43.85 Million Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,882,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,852,000. Pinterest makes up 2.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 1,648,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,843,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -163.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,263.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,523 shares of company stock worth $53,128,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

