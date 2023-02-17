Aperture Investors LLC Acquires 4,132 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 921,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,292. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.