Aperture Investors LLC Buys 28,965 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Malibu Boats accounts for 3.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 1.88% of Malibu Boats worth $18,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,874. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $71.28.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

