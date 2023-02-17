Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Aperture Investors LLC cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,642,175 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.08. The company had a trading volume of 211,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $412.72.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.56.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

