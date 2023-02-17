Aperture Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,733 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLA. Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

STLA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

