Aperture Investors LLC Sells 52,913 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Aperture Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,913 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries accounts for 2.0% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 25.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 1,264.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. 22,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,948. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

