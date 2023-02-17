AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 19,230,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other AppHarvest news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPH. Barclays lowered AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 3,232,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,914,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.64.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

