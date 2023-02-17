Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.