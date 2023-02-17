ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 2.7%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.

