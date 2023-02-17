Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 672,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Arconic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

