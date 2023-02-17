Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.
