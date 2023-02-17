Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc develops pharmaceuticals. It is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. The firm’s products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

