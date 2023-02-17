Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $103.71 million and $3.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00079711 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057395 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00030374 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003751 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001807 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
