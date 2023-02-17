Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (ACRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 105.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.8%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.9 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Insider Activity at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $8,022,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 605.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 532,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 339,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 162,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

