Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 235,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

