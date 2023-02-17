Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 750,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 469,534 shares.The stock last traded at $29.20 and had previously closed at $29.23.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

