Argus Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to Hold

Argus lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.