Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Shares Down 1.6%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.25. 6,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 4,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.