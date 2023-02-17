Ark (ARK) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $63.44 million and $17.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004789 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,119,258 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.