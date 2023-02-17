Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Artis REIT Price Performance

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

