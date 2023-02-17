Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
ASDRF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.