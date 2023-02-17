Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ascendant Resources Price Performance

ASDRF stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.